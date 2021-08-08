PSG could confirm Lionel Messi’s arrival in the next 24 hours

Paris Saint-Germain could confirm the potential arrival of Lionel Messi inside the next 48 hours.

Messi’s dramatic Camp Nou exit was confirmed in recent days following the eventual collapse in contract renewal talks between Barcelona and their talisman.

The Argentinian international gave an emotional farewell press conference earlier today with questions over his next move on the top of priorities for the 34-year-old.

According to reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano the French superpower have already reached out to Messi’s representatives over a deal with talks progressing at a rapid speed.

Leo Messi and his father Jorge were not planning to fly to Paris tonight. They’re still checking PSG official contract received today, together with lawyers. 🛫🇫🇷 #Messi …it’s matter of time – Messi will soon plan his flight to Paris, once every contract detail will be fixed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2021

Messi’s agent and father Jorge will now travel to Paris next week to confirm the final details of the move with his camp taking their time consider the offer from PSG.

The Ligue 1 giants are rumoured to be willing to offer Messi a two year contract, with the option of a third season, alongside a post tax annual salary of €40m.