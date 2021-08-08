Gerard Pique claims Barcelona are broken following Lionel Messi’s exit

Barcelona star Gerard Pique has given a frank response to Lionel Messi‘s confirmed exit from the club.

Messi has found himself at the centre of a developing storm in recent days after talks over his contract renewal spectacularly broken down at the Camp Nou.

The Argentinian international issued a tearful farewell to the club and its fans in a press conference earlier today as he brought to an end 21 years at the club.

Pique has been an ever present teammate and friend of Messi’s over the years and he admitted there will be a significant period of readjustment in the coming months.

“The team is a bit broken because of Messi’s departure, and we will lose magic in attack, but we have to move forward as the fans expect a lot”, as per reports from Marca.

“We’ve lost the best player of all time and it hurts us all.

“I don’t know the whole story, the two parties have said it was a matter of numbers, but the management of previous years has not helped.”

Messi’s next move will now dominate the headlines in the coming weeks with speculation growing over his next destination.

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are the front runners to secure a deal for the 34-year-old with a two year contract on the table for the six Ballon d’Or winner.

Images via Getty Images