Memphis Depay continues preseason hot streak against Juventus

Memphis Depay has continued his eye catching start to life as a Barcelona player with vital opening goal against Juventus.

The Dutch star finally completed his much anticipated free transfer move to the Camp Nou following his exit from Lyon earlier this summer.

He netted his first club goal from the penalty spot in the 3-1 friendly win over Girona last month before netting a spectacular individual finish against VfB Stuttgart.

The former Manchester United star picked up where he left off in front of goal inside the first three minutes against the Turin giants.

Martin Braithwaite released Yusuf Demir in behind the retreating Juventus defence and the Austrian’s neat pass was emphatically buried by Depay.

La Blaugrana have continued to carry the greater threat up to the break with French international Antoine Griezmann denied by a tight offside call at the Estadi Johan Cruyff and Demir kept out by Wojciech Szczęsny.

