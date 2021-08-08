Lionel Messi to undergo medical in Paris within 24 hours before signing for Paris Saint-Germain

The hardest thing to say is goodbye, but that’s what Lionel Messi has done today. The Argentine gave a press conference at Camp Nou to bid farewell to Barcelona, the club he joined as a teenager and the only one he’s represented throughout his amazing career.

Greatest Applause

Of

All

Time pic.twitter.com/YoJt8nkTZc — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2021

Barcelona confirmed Messi’s departure on Thursday evening, causing an immense shock amidst the football world. His contract had expired at the end of June, but most believed that a renewal was inevitable. Despite his age, he’s not slowing down; Messi was player of the tournament at the Copa America as Argentina won their first title since 1993, scoring four goals and contributing five assists. Argentina beat Brazil in the final in Rio de Janeiro.

Messi to PSG is done! Medical tonight or tomorrow morning in Paris. Then he will sign his contract. This is incredible. @ESPNFC — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) August 8, 2021

But La Liga’s strict financial controls and Barcelona’s inability to shift deadwood has meant that the Blaugrana couldn’t retain the services of what many consider to be the greatest footballer of all time. Paris Saint-Germain quickly emerged as the leading contenders for his signature, and Julien Laurens confirmed the French club had reached an agreement with the Argentine on Sunday afternoon. He’ll undergo a medical either this evening or tomorrow in Paris and will then sign his contract.