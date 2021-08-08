Barcelona name starting line ups against Juventus in Joan Gamper Trophy

Barcelona begin life after Lionel Messi in tonight’s annual Joan Gamper Trophy clash with Juventus.

La Blaugrana host the Serie A giants at the Estadi Johan Cruyff amid a growing storm at the club following Messi’s departure from Catalonia.

The Argentinian international gave an emotional press conference earlier today as he lifted the lid on his dramatic contract renewal collapse at the Camp Nou.

With the 2021/22 La Liga season set to kick off next weekend, Ronald Koeman has named a strong starting XI to face the Turin club.

The Dutch coach makes four changes from their 2-1 defeat against RB Salzburg last time out with Gerard Pique recalled to the defence.

Yusuf Demir and Sergi Roberto come into midfield with Martin Braithwaite joining Antoine Griezmann and the in form Memphis Depay in attack.

Philippe Coutinho is named on the bench by Koeman with Frenkie de Jong not risked due to a minor injury suffered in training.