Atletico Madrid wrap up 2021/22 preseason with Feyenoord defeat

Defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid ended their 2021/22 preseason campaign with a 2-1 loss away at Feyenoord.

Diego Simeone has been hampered by some key absences in recent weeks with Los Rojiblancos enduring a mixed run of results in their warm up games.

Narrow wins over Wolfsburg and RB Salzburg have sparked confidence for the season ahead but they needed penalties to edge out Numancia and then lost on spot kicks to Cadiz.

The visitors had the better chances in the opening minutes but some static defending allowed Bryan Linssen to stab the Dutch side in front on 18 minutes.

Atletico created more attacking threat, but their task was made even harder on the stroke of half time, as Yannick Carrasco was sent off for a violent clash with Orkun Kokcu.

Playing the second period with ten players reduced Atletico’s ability to impact the game but Mexican international Angel Correa hauled them level on 83 minutes.

However, their positivity was short lived as more inept defending allowed Feyenoord to snatch the win in added time as Naoufal Bannis tucked past Jan Oblak.

Images via Getty Image/Twitter