Watch: Matheus Cunha puts Brazil in the lead against La Roja

You couldn’t have picked a better final. La Roja and Brazil, two of world football’s most culturally significant nations, faced off this afternoon in the final of the Olympic Games with a gold medal at stake at Yokohama Stadium. Both have one already; Spain from Barcelona 1992 and Brazil from Rio de Janeiro 2016.

Luis de la Fuente’s men went into the game undefeated in the competition, although they’ve went to extra-time in both their quarter-final and semi-final ties. Brazil have Everton’s Richarlison to call upon, the competition’s top scorer with five goals, as well as the incredible Dani Alves, who – at 38 – is looking to win the 44th title of his storied career.

Brazil had an excellent chance to take the lead early doors when they earned a penalty kick after Unai Simon clattered Matheus Cunha. Richarlison, in excellent form, stepped up to the plate, but blazed his effort high and wide after a stuttered run-up. The selecao got their breakthrough soon after, however, with Cunha finishing superbly after Alves teed him up artfully.