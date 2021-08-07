Spanish football morning headlines: PSG’s plan to land Messi, Aguero wants to leave Barcelona, La Roja meet Brazil

Spanish football morning headlines from July 7th

Paris Saint-Germain’s plan to get Lionel Messi

All roads lead to Paris. Lionel Messi has left Barcelona and will head for pastures new, with Marca reporting that Paris Saint-Germain are the frontrunners for his signature. The French club, home to Messi’s great friend Neymar, have pulled out all the stops to land their man and are confident of succeeding.

Read more here.

Sergio Aguero wants to leave Barcelona

Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona has already led to consequences according to Diario AS. One of them concerns the fate of one of Messi’s oldest friends, Sergio Aguero. The Argentine has instructed his lawyers to seek an exit from Barcelona the same summer he joined, feeling deceived by Joan Laporta. He had been promised he’d be playing with Messi.

Read more here.

La Roja and Brazil meet in the final of the Olympic Games

You couldn’t have picked a better final. La Roja and Brazil, two of world football’s most historic and culturally significant nations, will face off this afternoon in the final of the Olympic Games with a gold medal at stake, note Mundo Deportivo. Both have won one already; Spain in 1992 and Brazil in 2016.

Read more here.