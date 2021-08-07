Spanish football evening headlines: Neymar wants Messi at PSG, Moriba set for Barcelona exit and Camavinga edges closer to Real Madrid

Spanish football evening headlines from July 7th

Neymar will give Messi the PSG No.10 jersey

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar will offer Lionel Messi his No.10 jersey if he joins the Ligue 1 giants in the coming days.

PSG are in the strongest financial position to put together a salary package to sign the 34-year-old and Neymar is rumoured to be doing his bit to secure the deal.

Barcelona pull out of Moriba extension talks

Barcelona have reportedly conceded defeat in their battle to secure a contract extension with Ilaix Moriba.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, La Blaugrana have decided against any further negotiations with his current deal set to expire in 2022.

Camavinga told to sign of leave by Rennes

Ligue 1 club Rennes have confirmed they will sell star midfielder Eduardo Camavinga if he does not sign a contract extension.

Rennes have stated they will demand €60m for him with Real Madrid heavily linked with a move for the 18-year-old.

