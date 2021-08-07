Rennes issue contract warning to Real Madrid target Eduardo Camavinga

Ligue 1 club Rennes have confirmed they will sell star midfielder Eduardo Camavinga if he does not sign a contract extension.

The French international has developed into one of the hottest prospects in European football in the last two seasons alongside securing a place in the Les Bleus senior team.

However, his impressive form has also attracted transfer attention from across the continent, with Real Madrid heavily linked with a move for the 18-year-old.

Rennes have consistently stated they will demand in excess of €60m for him but his contract situation at Roazhon Park has now altered their stance.

With no progress on an extension, and his current deal expiring in 2022, sporting director Florian Maurice has confirmed they will look for a sale if he declines their latest offer.

“It’s a very difficult transfer market and his future could be linked to the movements of the other clubs”, as per reports from Marca.

“Either we extend it or we look for a solution to sell him. Letting him go for free is not good for anyone.

“He can choose between saying ‘I want to go’ or ‘I want to stay’ but we have to find a solution that satisfies all parties.”

If Camavinga opts against a move away from the club ahead of the new season, Real Madrid are likely to push for a lower fee than previously quoted, in the region of €45m.