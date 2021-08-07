Rafa Mir close to securing move to Atletico Madrid

Rafa Mir will join Atletico Madrid according to Marca, with Diego Simeone’s side beating out Sevilla and several other Champions League clubs to secure his signature according to the report.

Mir spent last season on loan at Huesca from Wolverhampton Wanderers, notching 16 goals for the relegated side. He’s been superb for Spain at this summer’s Olympic Games, scoring a hat-trick against the Ivory Coast in the quarter-final. Mir will join up with Atletico as soon as he returns from Tokyo, and is in perfect condition thanks to his exploits with the national team.

Simeone’s idea is to have him as an able deputy to the ageing Luis Suarez, who up until now has been the only pure centre-forward at the Wanda Metropolitano; Joao Felix and Angel Correa, better as second strikers, were often played out of position when the Uruguayan was injured last term. Mir is a real prospect, with speed, strength, an eye for goal. He’ll cost Atletico €15m.