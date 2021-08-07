Mauricio Pochettino drops major hint over PSG move for Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has given a major hint over his plans to sign Lionel Messi this month.

The Ligue 1 giants are the front runners to secure a free transfer deal for Messi following the Argentinian’s explosive departure from the Camp Nou in recent days.

Despite initial optimism over a u-turn from La Liga on their refusal to ratify Messi’s contract, due to Barcelona‘s financial issues, the 34-year-old has now left the club.

PSG are rumoured to be already putting together a salary package, which includes a three year contract, with reports from ESPN claiming Pochettino has said that a deal is a ‘possibility’.

Messi’s representatives, including his father Jorge, are due to travel to Paris on Monday for talks with Pochettino and the PSG hierarchy.

Premier League side Chelsea are also monitoring the situation with interest with club owner Roman Abramovich requesting urgent talks to rival PSG in the race for Messi.