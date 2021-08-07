Neymar to offer Lionel Messi PSG No.10 shirt

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar will offer Lionel Messi his No.10 jersey if he joins the Ligue 1 giants in the coming days.

The Parisians are the red hot favourites to sign Messi on a free transfer following his high profile departure from Barcelona in the last 48 hours.

Messi is due to speak publicly to the La Blaugrana fans this weekend as he bids goodbye to the club he has called home for the last 21 years.

PSG are in the strongest financial position to put together a salary package to sign the 34-year-old and Neymar is rumoured to be doing his bit to secure the deal.

According to reports from French outlet RMC Sport, the Brazilian international will surrender his No.10 to Messi if they secure a reunion in Paris this month.

Neymar has worn No.10 since his 2017 arrival in France with Messi donning the iconic number for Barcelona since taking it over from Ronaldinho in 2008.