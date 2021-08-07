La Roja and Brazil name starting lineups ahead of Olympic Games final

You couldn’t have picked a better final. La Roja and Brazil, two of world football’s most culturally significant nations, will face off this afternoon in the final of the Olympic Games with a gold medal at stake at Yokohama Stadium. Both have one already; Spain from Barcelona 1992 and Brazil from Rio de Janeiro 2016.

Luis de la Fuente’s men are undefeated so far in the competition, although they’ve went to extra-time in both their quarter-final and semi-final ties against the Ivory Coast and Japan respectively.

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡Tenemos el once de la @SeFutbol para la GRAN FINAL de los #JuegosOlímpicos!! 👥 Estos son los hombres elegidos por Luis de la Fuente para luchar por la medalla de oro en Yokohama. 🙌🏻 ¡¡TODOS APOYANDO A NUESTRO EQUIPO!! ¡¡VAMOOOOSS!! 🇧🇷 🆚 🇪🇸#AlgoÚnico2020 pic.twitter.com/PkcMwoc1K0 — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) August 7, 2021

He opted for a 4-3-3 shape, starting Unai Simon in goal behind a back four of Oscar Gil, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres and Marc Cucurella. Martin Zubimendi will anchor the midfield, with Pedri and Mikel Merino either side of him. Mikel Oyarzabal starts as a false nine, with Marco Asensio on the right and Dani Olmo on the left.

BRASIL ESCALADO! Com Matheus Cunha recuperado, essa é a #SeleçãoOlímpica que vai em busca da medalha de ouro na decisão dos Jogos de Tóquio! Foco máximo e vamos pra cima! 💪🏅🇧🇷 🇧🇷 x 🇪🇸 | 8h30 | #BRAxESP #JogosOlímpicos pic.twitter.com/JghSpwY8bY — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) August 7, 2021

Brazil have Everton frontman Richarlison, who’s the competition’s top scorer with five goals, as well as the incredible Dani Alves, who – at 38 – is looking to win the 44th title of his storied career.

The selecao, with coach Andre Jardine setting up in a 4-4-2, started with Santos in goal behind a back four of Dani Alves, Nino, Diego Carlos and Guilherme Arana. Bruno Guimaraes and Douglas Luiz will sit in midfield, flanked by Antony and Claudinho. Matheus Cunha and Richarlison lead the line.