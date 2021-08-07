La Roja and Brazil meet in the final of the Olympic Games

You couldn’t have picked a better final. La Roja and Brazil, two of world football’s most culturally significant nations, will face off this afternoon in the final of the Olympic Games with a gold medal at stake at Yokohama Stadium, note Mundo Deportivo. Both have one already; Spain in 1992 and Brazil in 2016.

Luis de la Fuente’s men are undefeated so far in the competition, although they’ve went to extra-time in both their quarter-final and semi-final ties against the Ivory Coast and Japan. Dani Ceballos and Oscar Mingueza have been ruled out through injury, with one question mark pre-game being whether Marco Asensio or Rafa Mir will be given the starting role as the central striker.

Brazil have Everton frontman Richarlison, who’s the competition’s top scorer with five goals, as well as the incredible Dani Alves, who at 38 is looking to win the 44th title of his storied career. Matheus Cunha is Andre Jardine’s sole doubt.