James Rodriguez wants Lionel Messi to team up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

James Rodriguez wants to see Lionel Messi team up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus. The Colombian is currently in limbo, not entirely committed to Everton after Carlo Ancelotti’s departure but not in a position to secure a move he deems attractive, either. Milan have been linked, while he’s reportedly rebuffed Sevilla.

Speaking on Twitch in comments carried by Marca, however, James made it clear where he’d like to see Messi go now that it’s been confirmed he’s leaving Barcelona. The Argentine had agreed a contract with the Blaugrana but La Liga’s financial controls means that the Catalan club can’t sanction the deal. Paris Saint-Germain are seemingly best-placed to sign him.

“Messi should go to Juventus and play with Cristiano,” James said. “It would be a bomb. It’s the dream of many fans to see those two beasts play together. If Messi went to PSG they’d play alone there, they may as well just hand him the titles. I think only Manchester City could afford him in England.”

It was revealed on Saturday that Messi will give a press conference on Sunday from Camp Nou, where he’ll give his side of the story and discuss his future. It’s guaranteed to be an emotional moment for himself and for the millions of Barcelona supporters all over the world, many of whom can’t bring themselves to accept the news.