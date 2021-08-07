Brazil beat La Roja to win gold at the Olympic Games

Brazil beat La Roja in the final of the Olympic Games on Saturday afternoon at Yokohama Stadium. The selecao won 2-1 after extra-time to retain their title from Rio de Janeiro back in 2016. Spain had also won gold once before today, in Barcelona back in 1992.

Luis de la Fuente’s men went into the game undefeated in the competition, although they’d went to extra-time in both their quarter-final and semi-final ties. Brazil had Everton’s Richarlison to call upon, the competition’s top scorer with five goals, as well as the incredible Dani Alves, who – at 38 – was looking to win the 44th title of his storied career.

Brazil had a chance to take the lead when they earned a penalty after Unai Simon clattered Matheus Cunha. Richarlison stepped up but blazed his effort high and wide. They got their breakthrough soon after, Cunha finishing superbly after Alves teed him up, before Mikel Oyarzabal, assisted by Carlos Soler, got Spain back on level terms with a stunning volley. Brazil then regained the lead through Malcolm, who showcased strength, speed and an ice-cold temperament to beat Jesus Vallejo and finish expertly.