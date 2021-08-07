Barcelona give up on Ilaix Moriba contract extension plans

Barcelona have reportedly conceded defeat in their battle to secure a contract extension with Ilaix Moriba.

Moriba and his representatives have been locked in talks with the La Blaugrana hierarchy since the start of 2021 in an attempt to to tie his long term future to the Camp Nou.

However, despite an initial willingness from both sides to complete an agreement, no solid progress has been made on his renewal plans this summer.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, La Blaugrana have now decided against any further negotiations with his current deal set to expire in 2022.

Club president Joan Laporta issued a warning to the 18-year-old last week stating the club will not increase their offer despite the growth in transfer interest in him.

Barcelona could now look to sell the Spanish U17 international before the start of the 2021/22 campaign with Premier League pair Chelsea and Manchester City both interested in an offer.