Getafe La Liga

Valencia to revive interest in Getafe star Mauro Arambarri

Valencia will make a renewed offer to sign Getafe star Mauro Arambarri ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season kick off.

Los Che have been linked with a swoop for the Uruguayan international ahead of the new campaign as Jose Bordalas looks to launch a raid his former club.

According to reports from Diario AS, Bordalas has highlighted midfield as the key area in need of reinforcements ahead of the new campaign with Arambarri the main target.

Jose Bordalas

Getafe are keen to retain the 25-year-old with two years still to run on his current deal at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

However, they could be open to a deal, if Valencia match or exceed their €22m asking price in the coming weeks.

Bordalas is currently only willing to go as high as €20m in a bidding war for his ex star with negotiations expected to restart before their first game of the season next weekend.

Posted by

Tags Jose Bordalas Mauro Arambarri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.