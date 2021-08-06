Spanish football evening headlines: Pep says no to Messi move, Busquets lead Messi tributes and Sevilla cancel Aston Villa friendly

Spanish football evening headlines for August 6th

Pep claims Man City will not move for Messi

Former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola has ruled out the chance of Manchester City moving for Lionel Messi.

Despite being again linked with a free transfer offer for Messi, Guardiola stated he is not in the club’s plans ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

Busquets leads Barcelona farewells to Messi

Barcelona midfield star Sergio Busquets has visited Lionel Messi at home to say goodbye.

Busquets was one of the faces snapped by the media at Messi’s home with the Spanish international later posting an emotional Instagram message to the former La Blaugrana captain.

Sevilla cancel Aston Villa friendly after Covid-19 outbreak

Sevilla have confirmed the cancellation of their preseason friendly against Premier League side Aston Villa this weekend.

The La Liga giants were due to fly to England today ahead of their clash with Dean Smith’s side at Villa Park on August 8 but their plans have been impacted by a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

