Sevilla cancel Aston Villa friendly following Covid-19 outbreak

Sevilla have confirmed the cancellation of their preseason friendly against Premier League side Aston Villa this weekend.

The La Liga giants were due to fly to England today ahead of their clash with Dean Smith’s side at Villa Park on August 8 but their plans have been impacted by a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Reports from Marca claim a cluster of positive cases has emerged within the Andalucians coaching staff but no details have been confirmed on who has contracted the virus.

Sevilla have endured a mixed set of results in preseason with wins over Coventry City and Las Palmas alongside draws with Paris Saint-Germain and AS Roma.

The club are expected to delay a decision on whether to reschedule an alternative warm up fixture before the 2021/22 season kick off.

Lopetegui’s side begin their domestic campaign on August 15 with a home game at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan up against newly promoted Rayo Vallecano.