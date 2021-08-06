Barcelona La Liga

PSG linked with €40m annual salary offer for Lionel Messi

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain could break their wage structure to sign Lionel Messi in the coming days.

Messi has been a free agent following his contract expiry with Barcelona at the end of June and negotiations over an extension have exploded in the last 24 hours.

Despite terms being in place over a structured five year renewal in Catalonia, the agreement was scuppered by La Liga due to their concerns over La Blaugrana’s financial crisis.

Club president Joan Laporta has since confirmed the 34-year-old will now leave the club with PSG rumoured to be the front runners to sign him.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the French club have opened direct talks with Messi with former teammate Neymar a key factor in Mauricio Pochettino‘s drive for the Argentinian.

Additional reports from L’Equipe claim PSG will offer Messi a shorter contract up until 2024 but the deal will include an annual post-tax €40m pay packet.

 

