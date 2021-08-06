Lionel Messi is going to tread carefully before selecting his next club amid a contract approach from Paris Saint-Germain.

We now know that Messi will not be returning to Barcelona after Thursday night’s bombshell confirmation from the Catalan giants.

Messi’s father Jorge was informed on Thursday night that Barca were not in a position to complete the deal they agreed around three weeks ago.

And it was made official that the Argentine will be left looking for a new club this summer.

Soon after, PSG were in touch with the Messi camp, according to Fabrizio Romano, having already prepared a contract in case this scenario came to pass.

But despite the Ligue 1 giants being the first and likely most lucrative option on the table, Messi is set to take time to decide his future.

That’s according to Romano, who says Messi will not decide in the immediate future having rejected Manchester City and PSG earlier this summer in a bid to remain at Barcelona.

Though, it has also been reported by The Independent that Messi has already held some preliminary talks with PSG and head coach Mauricio Pochettino.