We now know Lionel Messi will not continue at Barcelona after shock developments last night, but what actually happened?

Everything looked on track for Messi to sign a new deal at Barcelona, the Argentine keen to remain at Camp Nou despite the club’s financial issues.

For weeks it had been reported that a five-year deal with a reduced salary had been agreed, and according to Sport, that was indeed the case.

In fact, it’s reported that Jorge Messi – father and agent of Lionel’s – arrived in Catalonia yesterday expecting to close a deal with the club.

But upon arrival, he was told by Joan Laporta that the deal could not go ahead, and that Barcelona did not have a realistic hope of registering the contract with La Liga due to being significantly over the salary cap.

At that point, Jorge Messi is said to have reminded the club of Lionel’s willingness to reduce his salary, also offering the club more time to get their house in order.

But after deliberations, Laporta is said to have made it clear there was no scenario where Barcelona could do what they needed to do in time for Messi to be registered.

And from that moment on, negotiations are said to have broken down. From that moment on, it became clear that Messi would no longer continue at Barcelona.

