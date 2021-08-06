Jesus Vallejo wants Real Madrid stay in 2021

Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo is confident he can secure a first team spot at the club this season.

Vallejo returned to the Spanish capital at the start of their preseason campaign after spending the last two La Liga seasons out on loan with Granada.

However, after Granada opted against activating their purchase clause on the 24-year-old, he headed back to Madrid to resurrect his career.

The Spanish U21 international has struggled to make an impact with Los Blancos following his 2017 move from Real Zaragoza with just 12 top flight league appearances to his name at the club.

However, with new boss Carlo Ancelotti forced into a defensive reshuffle in recent weeks, Vallejo is hoping to stake a claim as David Alaba‘s first choice defensive partner.

“After the Olympics, I will return to Valdebebas to face the season that begins next week”, as per reports from Marca earlier today.

“My hope is to stay, do things well and try to contribute my qualities to the team.

“Bu I know that until the end of August, you know as a player, you should always have your suitcase ready.”

Vallejo is set to remain on the bench for tomorrow’s Olympic Gold final clash in Tokyo as Luis de la Fuente’s side take on Brazil.