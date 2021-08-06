Pep Guardiola rules out Manchester City move for Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola has ruled out the chance of Manchester City moving for Lionel Messi.

Guardiola was asked about the Argentinian superstar during his pre match press conference ahead of this weekend’s Community Shield against Leicester City.

Messi looks certain to bring down the curtain on 21 years in Catalonia after a sensational late breakdown in contract talks overnight.

A deal had previously been agreed for Messi to sign a five year extension with the La Liga giants only for the league to block the deal over concerns over Barcelona’s ongoing financial crisis.

However, despite being again linked with a free transfer offer for Messi, Guardiola stated he is not in the club’s plans ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

“It looked like it finished well in terms of continuing with Barcelona but in the end, it was a surprise for everyone, me included of course”, the Catalan coach told Sky Sports.

“But I think Joan Laporta was clear today the reason why.

“Right now it is not in our thoughts [to sign Messi].”

The civil war surrounding Messi’s next move looks set to rumble on into the start of the season with Laporta’s calling on La Liga to amend their budget restrictions to facilitate a move.

If no compromise is reached, Messi current options include an move to Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain or a return to Argentina.