Alex Collado rejects Barcelona exit option

Barcelona B team star Alex Collado has rejected a summer exit to Belgian side Club Brugge.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Camp Nou ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season with La Blaugrana aiming to raise key funds.

The Catalan giants find themselves in the middle of a financial meltdown following their inability to renew Lionel Messi’s contract in recent days and Collado could have recouped a €5m fee.

However, despite concrete interest from the Belgians, Collado has opted to stay in Spain and complete the final year of his contract.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the midfielder wants to force his way into Ronald Koeman‘s first team plans in the coming months but he could be open to an exit if higher profile offer is received.

Collado is yet to make a single top flight appearance under the Dutchman with just two senior appearances to his name since 2018.