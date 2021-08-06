Chelsea enter the race for Lionel Messi after Barcelona exit

Premier League giants Chelsea could make a shock late move for Lionel Messi following his high profile Barcelona exit.

Messi’s 21 years in Catalonia have come to an end in sensational style in the last 24 hours.

La Blaugrana had agreed terms over a five year renewal for the 34-year-old in recent days but the deal has subsequently been blocked by La Liga due to Barcelona’s financial issues.

French club Paris Saint-Germain are heavily rumoured to be the front runners to secure a package for Messi but Thomas Tuchel’s defending European champions are also monitoring the situation.

According to reports from Diario AS, Blues owner Roman Abramovich has now reached out to Messi’s representatives to secure a meeting to discuss his salary demands.

PSG could offer Messi a three year deal with a €40m post tax annual salary but Chelsea are in a position to closely match the Parisians as Tuchel aims to strengthen his ranks this summer.