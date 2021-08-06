Sergio Busquets leads Barcelona tributes to Lionel Messi

Barcelona midfield star Sergio Busquets has visited Lionel Messi at home to say goodbye.

Messi’s return to the club was thrown into turmoil overnight after the club announced they would not be able to confirm a new five year contract with the Argentinian.

Club president Joan Laporta solidified the news this morning as part of an iconic press conference where he claimed the financial restraints within La Liga had made a renewal impossible.

Following training at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, reports from Marca claim a string of first team stars travelled to Messi’s home in Castelldefels area of the city to say a personal farewell.

Busquets was one of the faces snapped by photographers at Messi’s home with the Spanish international later posting an emotional Twitter message to the former La Blaugrana captain.

“I can only thank you for what you have done for the club and specifically for me”, he said.

“You came as a child and you are the best player in history, having made this club grow to the height it deserves and making history individually and collectively.

“I can always say I played and shared many moments with you, most of them very good and I was lucky to grow and enjoy it by your side 13 seasons.”

Teenage sensation Ansu Fati also added his own tribute to Messi, crediting him for playing a key role in his rise from La Masia prospect to first team star in the last 18 months.

“All the boys of La Masia dream of being able to play with you and I feel fortunate to have fulfilled that dream”, he said.

“I want to thank you these two years and for your gestures of affection towards me and for everything I learned.

“My family and I will always have love for you and I wish you and your family all the best.”

Philippe Coutinho and club legend Xavi Hernandez have also posted their on individual messages of goodbye.