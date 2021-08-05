Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana has confirmed the initial extent of his injury following a shocking tackle from Villarreal star Fer Niño.

Fofana had to be stretchered off during Leicester City‘s pre-season friendly against Villarreal at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The game itself ended with the Foxes winning 3-2, but the tackle, and especially the subsequent injury, was a real sour note on the evening.

Villarreal striker Niño, who went on to score later in the game, put in a horrific challenge on Leicester defender Fofana, initially winning the ball but then recklessly wrapping his other leg around his opponent.

Fofana was left in agony from the challenge and had to be stretchered off, and he has already confirmed a serious injury after graphic images appeared to show a broken ankle.

He said on his social media channels: “Hello guys, many thanks for all your messages.

“It is a bad day today but I am in a tremendous club with a wonderful medical team.

“I will give you news as a soon as I have a final diagnosis but we already know that I have a fibula fracture. I will come back soon and stronger.

do not worry I am a warrior🙏🏽✊🏽 #PourEux — LAWESTT (@Wesley_Fofanaa) August 4, 2021

“Do not worry I am a warrior.”

Fofana’s recovery time will depend on the extend of his injury and whether he has suffered any further damage, but the normal recovery time for a fractured fibula is anywhere between six weeks and three months.