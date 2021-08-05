Real Madrid starlet Takefusa Kubo has plenty of offers ahead of the coming season.

The Japan international spent last season out on loan, spending a short period of time with Villarreal before switching to Getafe.

Kubo didn’t enjoy his best season across last term, failing to build on his impressive loan spell at Mallorca in the previous season.

But the winger kicked on during the Olympics, helping his side reach the semi-finals with three goals before being eliminated by Spain.

And he is not short of suitors on the back of his Olympics performance with another loan spell likely for the coming season.

Marca report that Real Sociedad are expressing an interest in signing Kubo on loan ahead of the coming season.

The Japanese forward’s former loan club Mallorca are also said to be interested again following their promotion back to La Liga, and a host of Bundesliga clubs are also said to have made enquiries.

For now, Kubo will return to Real Madrid for pre-season, and he is said to still be dreaming of playing for Los Blancos, but another loan is likely, and he should get the chance to compete in the upper echelons of the league this season.