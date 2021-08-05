La Liga and Segunda fans now know how the attendance cap for the first games of the season, less than two weeks until kick-off.

Fans were eagerly awaiting a fresh decision from the central government, and indeed their regional governments, over how many fans will be allowed inside stadiums this season.

Almost all of last season was played behind closed doors, with the exception of a couple of games in specific regions in the last two weeks of the season, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The good news is that fans will be allowed in from the very start of the season, but it comes with the caveat that there will be a limit.

The Spanish Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has confirmed that a maximum of 40% each stadium’s capacity will be allowed.

Spaces of 1.5 metres will also be mandatory between fans and masks will be mandatory in stadiums.

Though, it is important to keep in mind that each region will be allowed to make their own decision on attendances caps, even if only to a degree.

Attendances still cannot exceed the central cap of 40%, but regions can further reduce limits, and Pamplona have already made it clear Osasuna will only be allowed up to 30%.

The cap set by the central government will initially last three weeks, until the end of August, covering the first three gameweeks of La Liga.

The new La Liga season will begin in less than two weeks, with Valencia taking on Getafe on Friday, August 13, while La Liga Smartbank begins on the same evening.