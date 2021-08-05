Spanish football evening headlines: Messi leaves Barcelona while Madrid fire shots at La Liga

Spanish football evening headlines for August 5th

Barcelona announce that Lionel Messi has left the club

It’s over. Lionel Messi will no longer continue at Barcelona and will leave the club for pastures new according to a statement released by the Catalan giants on Thursday evening. Barcelona revealed that they reached an agreement with the Argentine to renew his expired contract, but that it couldn’t be confirmed due to economic and structural obstacles laid down by La Liga.

Real Madrid release statement condemning La Liga’s deal with CVC

Real Madrid have released a club statement on Thursday evening to respond to the news of a deal brokered between La Liga and American fund CVC that will see the latter invest €2.7bn in the former in exchange for a 10% stake.

Lionel Messi doesn’t know where he’s going to play this year and is “open to listening to offers”

Ruben Uria, a well-connected Spanish journalist, has revealed that Lionel Messi still doesn’t know where he’s going to play this season. He had rejected several mouthwatering offers over the course of the past year in order to stay with Barcelona, but is now said to be open to listening to offers from other clubs.

