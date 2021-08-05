Barcelona star Sergio Aguero has splashed the cash following his move to Barcelona.

The Argentine striker made the switch to Camp Nou this summer after 10 years at Manchester City, becoming a legend at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero has arrived at Barca as a free signing, or at least in terms of transfer fee, with ‘Kun’, as he is affectionately known, set to bag a still tasty salary, despite a significant pay cut.

The 33-year-old is set to earn around €109,000-per-week at Barcelona, and he has already spent some of his money on a new set of wheels.

As spotted by Twitter page Barca Centre, Aguero appears to have bought a new Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Ferrari’s first hybrid vehicle.

Kun Agüero has acquired a Ferrari SF90 Stradale. The Argentine forward is wasting no time in Barcelona. [@BlazquezFont] pic.twitter.com/wGwWrrFy4y — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 2, 2021

The car is said to cost around €500,000, which is no problem for Aguero, who is said to have received around €5million as a sign-on bonus.

The striking red motor might be one to keep an eye out for if you are in and around Barcelona any time soon.