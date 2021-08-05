Real Madrid have dropped their new away kit ahead of the fast-approaching 2021/22 season.

A number of weeks after Los Blancos released their home threads for the coming season, they have now released their away shirt.

The shirt is mainly dark blue with lighter blue patterns – featuring squiggles and arrows that wouldn’t look out of place on a tactics board – running through it.

The main trim is orange, the colour of the trademark Adidas stripes, which stop at the edge of the shoulder to leave a fully blue sleeve.

Club captain Marcelo is one of the models for the new shirt, which you can see in the tweet below.

Real Madrid have dropped their new away kit. Rate this out of 10. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nS0m2SK8RR — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) August 5, 2021

The shorts are also dark blue and orange, as are the socks.

The kit is already available on the Real Madrid store, but from the club’s official outlet, the cheapest adult shirt available is €90.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid will release a third kit this season, but it does seem likely, with a design of a light blue strip leaked.