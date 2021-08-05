Lionel Messi shocked and dejected by Barcelona’s inability to renew his contract

Lionel Messi is shocked and dejected by Barcelona’s inability to renew his contract according to Diario Sport. The Catalan club revealed on Thursday evening that they’re unable to renew his deal while respecting the financial restrictions placed upon them by La Liga, and will thus be forced to part ways.

Messi had hoped to reach an agreement to renew his contract and expend his stay at Camp Nou for at least a couple more seasons. The Argentine arrived in Barcelona twenty years ago from Rosario, but today bid farewell to the club and president Joan Laporta after the negotiation reached a dead end.

Messi is regarded by many as the greatest footballer to have ever played the sport, and lifted four Champions League titles with Barcelona. He led Argentina to the Copa America this summer, their first title since 1993, and had been relaxing on vacation with his wife and children. Nobody saw this coming; all reports up to this evening maintained a renewal was imminent.