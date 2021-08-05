Here are your Spanish football headlines for August 5.

Messi contract expected

Lionel Messi is being tipped to signed a new Barcelona contract today.

The Argentine superstar has stayed away from Camp Nou after officially leaving the club at the end of his contract.

But it now looks as though he is close to penning a deal, whether the deal can be registered with La Liga or not.

La Liga attendances confirmed

Spain’s Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has announced that La Liga capacities will be limited to a maximum of 40% for the first three weeks of the season.

Specific regions will still make their own decisions, but while attendances can be further capped, they cannot exceed the 40% cap set by the central government.

Kubo not short of suitors

Take Kubo is expected to leave Real Madrid on loan this summer and he is not short of options amid an impressive Olympics campaign.

Real Sociedad are said to be eyeing a move, as reported by Marca, while Mallorca and clubs from Bundesliga are also said to be keen.