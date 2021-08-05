Lionel Messi is expected to put pen-to-paper on a new Barcelona contract in the coming hours.

Messi remains a free agent having left Barca at the expiry of his contract in July, but it seems the saga could be about to end, or at least to some degree.

That’s because, according to Marca, the Argentine superstar is expected to sign his new contract with Barcelona today having returned from holidays in Ibiza.

The new contract has been agreed for around three weeks, but neither party were keen to complete the deal given Messi could not be registered with La Liga due to the Blaugrana being significantly over their salary cap.

That does remain the case, and Barca are still unable to register Messi’s contract with La Liga, at least for now.

But with optimism that Joan Laporta and co. can reduce the salary enough and in time, Messi looks set to officially put pen-to-paper.

Once Messi has signed, Barcelona will have until August 13 to register him with La Liga to ensure he can play in their opening game, while the final registration deadline until January is on September 1.

For now, though, the new deal itself will be seen as a huge step, and should Messi get it signed as expected, he will be able to celebrate in fitting style when he gives his captain’s speech at Sunday’s Joan Gamper Trophy clash between Barcelona and Juventus at Estadi Johan Cruyff.