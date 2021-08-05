La Liga president Javier Tebas has explained the reasoning behind the CVC investment in the league.

On Wednesday, La Liga’s executive committee approved the sale of 10% of the league to investment company CVC for €2.7billion.

And stories instantly emerged claiming Barcelona and Real Madrid would be set for a huge transfer boost due to clubs receiving a significant portion of money from the deal.

It is true that those clubs will receive the most money, and it is indeed a boost to their transfer hopes, with money allocated based on a similar basis to the TV deal, which rewards those teams shown on screens the most.

But only 15% of the money received will be permitted to use on new signings and salaries, with the rest of the money pledged for infrastructure improvements.

The deal itself has been criticised by some, who feel the amount received may be too little for the 10% portion CVC will acquire in the deal.

And the midst of that criticism, La Liga president Tebas has explained the motives behind the deal, telling Mundo Deportivo: “There will be better facilities, better players and a better experience for the fans with their club.

“It’s supported by a competition that will be more digital, more focused on this generation, data analysis and more international.

“We are putting in the basis to convert La Liga to the most attractive competition in the world, an unprecedented global digital training company.”

While the deal has been approved by the league’s executive committee, all clubs in La Liga will have to approve the deal before it becomes official.

Barcelona and Real Madrid were not part of the committee that gave approval on Wednesday.