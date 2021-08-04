Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for August 4.

Kroos blow

Real Madrid will be without key midfielder Toni Kroos for the opening weeks of the season.

According to Marca, the midfielder has suffered a muscular injury which will keep him out for around a month.

The La Liga campaign kicks off in just under two weeks.

Neto will have to be patient

Wantaway Barcelona goalkeeper Neto is being eyed by Arsenal and Villarreal, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Gunners are searching for a goalkeeper this summer, but prefer a homegrown option, while Villarreal do have two strong keepers already in Sergio Asenjo and Geronimo Rulli.

The report claims Neto is attracting interest but no move is imminent.

Simeone’s chat

Diego Simeone was spotted chatting with new signing Rodrigo de Paul for around half an hour during training.

Sport claim the two were locked in an individual conversation for some time, perhaps hinting at a first pre-season appearance for the midfielder when Atleti face Cadiz tonight.