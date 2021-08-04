Real Madrid have been dealt a significant injury blow with Toni Kroos set to miss action over the coming weeks.

We are now less than two weeks away from the start of the new La Liga season and Los Blancos already know they have a gap to fill in the midfield.

According to Marca, Real Madrid have lost veteran midfielder Kroos the a muscular injury, and he is expected to miss around a month of action.

That means the former Germany international is likely to miss Real Madrid’s first two La Liga fixtures, against Alaves and Levante, while he could also miss the clash with Real Betis on August 28.

The injury also means Kroos will miss Real Madrid’s friendly clash with AC Milan this coming Sunday.

It seems likely Carlo Ancelotti will turn to Martin Odegaard to fill the void with the Norwegian having returned from a loan spell with Arsenal ahead of this season.