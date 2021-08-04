Ferland Mendy is working hard to recover from his injury blow, but in the meantime, he is going nowhere.

Mendy has been a reliable figure in terms of fitness since arriving at Real Madrid in 2019 from Lyon, missing only five games up until last season.

But after 38 appearances last season, he was forced to sit out the last nine due to a calf issue that caused inflammation.

And on the back of that problem, Mendy suffered a loss of muscle mass which has seen him spend the summer so far continuing his recovery.

In fact, the left-back is expected to remain out until September, according to Marca, ruling him out of at least the first three La Liga games.

Though, the injury is not likely to impact Mendy’s influence for Real Madrid in the season as a whole, with the report making it clear that Ancelotti is counting on him for the coming season.

And with that, Real Madrid won’t consider any offers for the 26-year-old this summer.