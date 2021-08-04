Barcelona La Liga

Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona ahead of imminent renewal announcement

Lionel Messi is back in Barcelona. The Argentine landed in the Catalan capital on Wednesday evening on a flight from Ibiza, where he’d been on vacation with his family – as well as Luis Suarez and Neymar. Barcelona are expected to make his renewal with the club official in the coming hours according to Marca.

An agreement between the player and the club was reached in principle three weeks ago, and will be made official imminently. Those at the club are already breathing easy; Joan Laporta has done what he promised. Jorge Messi, Lionel’s father and agent, will be in Barcelona by the end of this week and Messi will be with the squad for Sunday’s Joan Gamper Trophy clash with Juventus.

The deal Messi has agreed is expected to run for five seasons, the last three of which could be spent representing the club in the United States. The deal was finally closed thanks to Messi’s willingness to halve his salary as well as the economic injection La Liga has received from investment fund CVC.

