La Liga’s plan to distribute CVC’s injection of investment broken down and analysed

La Liga this Wednesday announced an agreement with CVC that will see the fund inject €2.667bn into the Spanish game according to El Pais. Professional clubs throughout the country will receive €2.46bn of that fund, with €100m allocated to women’s football and the non-professional game and €100m allocated to La Liga itself and their efforts towards modernisation.

The €2.46bn will be distributed to 42 professional clubs as participative loans with an interest rate of 0% to be paid back over 40 years. The funds will be considered as net worth, and therefore won’t count as debt on balance sheets and won’t be penalised when salary limits are being set or UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations are being applied. In loans of this sort, the lender benefits not through interest but through the growth of the business it’s lending to.

The distribution criteria will use the 2015 ruling around La Liga’s television rights as its reference point. In that rule, 90% of the money collected goes to the 20 Primera clubs and 10% goes to clubs in the Segunda. Of that, 50% is distributed equally while the other 50% is distributed based on sporting performance. While the final distribution system for this latest injection is yet to be detailed, predictions can be made.

Based on these calculations, Barcelona would receive €252m, Real Madrid would receive €238.6m and Atletico Madrid would receive €184m. Sevilla would receive €120m, Valencia would receive €117m, Athletic Bilbao would receive €115m and Villarreal would receive €108m. They’d be the last to number in the nine figures, with Real Betis and Real Sociedad next in the table, followed by Espanyol, Getafe, Celta Vigo, Alaves, Levante and Granada. Rayo Vallecano, Mallorca, Osasuna, Elche and Cadiz, all recently promoted to the Primera, would receive significantly less.