Spanish football evening headlines: La Liga’s distribution plan, Messi’s renewal imminent, cash injection brings Mbappe and Haaland closer

Spanish football evening headlines for August 4th

La Liga’s plan to distribute CVC’s money

La Liga this Wednesday announced an agreement with CVC that will see the fund inject €2.667bn into the Spanish game according to El Pais. Professional clubs throughout the country will receive €2.46bn of that fund, with €100m allocated to women’s football and the non-professional game and €100m allocated to La Liga itself and their efforts towards modernisation.

Lionel Messi’s renewal with Barcelona imminent

Barcelona hope to make Lionel Messi’s renewal with the club official in the coming hours according to Marca. An agreement between the player and the club was reached in principle three weeks ago, and will be made official imminently. Messi will return to Barcelona this week, and those at the club are already breathing easy; Joan Laporta has done what he promised to do.

La Liga’s injection of investment brings Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland closer

