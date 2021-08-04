Barcelona may have been dealt a crushing blow in their bid to get dispensation over Lionel Messi from La Liga.

Barca remain unable to register Messi‘s new contract, nor those of their new signings, due to being significantly over the La Liga wage cap.

They are making progress as they look to reduce the salaries of their biggest earners and offload unwanted players.

But time is running out, with the start of the La Liga season less than two weeks away and the deadline for registering players less than four weeks from now.

La Liga chief Javier Tebas has been clear all along that Barcelona would not get any sort of dispensation over Messi, despite the revenue he brings to the league.

But Barca, or at least their fans, have been holding out some hope that Tebas would bend ahead of the September registration deadline.

Though, if that’s what Barcelona were betting on, their chances of getting any sort of allowance from the league might just have gone out of the window.

That’s because La Liga have confirmed a deal with investment firm CVC for 10% of the business.

In return, CVC have injected €2.7billion, which will go towards the growth of the competition and its clubs through contributions to spend principally on infrastructure.

This latest deal follows the €1.17billion agreement with ESPN to show La Liga coverage live in North America over a 10-year period.

While it’s true that Messi sticking around at Barca is preferible for La Liga in a business sense, the deals with CVC and ESPN will play a huge role in helping the league continue to grow at a rapid rate regardless of whether Barcelona can do what they need to do on time to keep their Argentine superstar.