Five players have been placed at risk at Real Madrid following a decision from returning manager Carlo Ancelotti.

According to a report from Diario AS this morning, Ancelotti has now decided he only needs 22 senior players for the coming season.

That’s despite Los Blancos struggling with a whole host of injury issues last season.

The report claims Antonio Blanco, Miguel Gutierrez and Victor Chust will be relied upon to take Real Madrid’s squad total up to 25.

And with the current squad total at 27, even after Manchester United-bound Raphael Varane, it seems five players are at serious risk of being moved on, be it on loan or permanent deals.

Mariano Diaz is almost certainly one of those, with reports the frontman has already been offered out this summer.

Given Chist is being called upon, Jesus Vallejo could find himself back out on loan following a season at Granada, and highly-rated winger Take Kubo is also likely to be sent on another loan.

Beyond those three, things become a lot less clear, but it’s fair to say Dani Ceballos is at risk of being sold.

Ceballos has spent the last two years on loan at Arsenal, but while he did well in his first season, the Spaniard struggled in his second campaign in the Premier League.

The final departure, if Real Madrid do indeed manage five, could then be between Isco, who has been linked with a move away this summer, and Luka Jovic.

Jovic was sent back to Germany on loan for the second half of last season and faces an uncertain future, but crucially, Real Madrid are short of depth up top beyond Karim Benzema.

If Mariano does indeed leave, Jovic could be given a chance in the upcoming season, as long as there are no unexpected incomings.

Isco, meanwhile, could well be expended amid links with AC Milan, particularly given the return of Martin Odegaard and the depth out wide, where Isco is also able to play.