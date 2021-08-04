Carlo Ancelotti has decided how many players he wants in his Real Madrid squad this season.

Real Madrid have seen more outgoings than incomings this season, with Raphael Varane set to join Sergio Ramos in departing the club this summer, while David Alaba has been the only new signing.

More departures are certainly possible, too, with a number of fringe players potentially on the chopping block, including the likes of Mariano Diaz.

And with incomings far less likely with Florentino Perez hoping to top up the Kylian Mbappe kitty, it’s a good job Ancelotti does not want a large squad this season.

According to Diario AS, Ancelotti is happy to only have 22 senior players in his squad for the coming season, with youngsters Antonio Blanco, Victor Chust and Miguel Gutierrez making up the numbers.

Real Madrid have also welcomed back the likes of Gareth Bale, Luka Jovic and Martin Odegaard from respective loan spells this summer.

Currently, Los Blancos have 27 senior members of their squad, not including Varane, so we are likely to see a handful of departures before the transfer window shuts at the end of this month.