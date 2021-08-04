Lionel Messi could be closer to signing a new Barcelona contract than expected.

The Argentine superstar remains a free agent having officially left Barcelona at the end of his contract at the start of July.

As things stand, Barca remain unable to register a new deal with La Liga due to being significantly over their salary cap.

But it seems there is fresh hope the Blaugrana at least getting a deal agreed with Messi.

According to Mundo Deportivo via Forbes, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is working on the final details of a deal with Messi today and is hoping to announce a signed contract as soon as tomorrow.

Laporta is said to be keen to announce the deal as soon as possible, though it’s unclear whether the contract will be registered with La Liga just yet given Barca’s current situation.

It is worth noting that all four of Barcelona‘s new signings have also signed contracts but are yet to be registered with La Liga for the same reason.

Having said that, Messi is reportedly on track to sign a reduced contract which will be more friendly to Barcelona’s salary bill, and that should make things a little easier for the Camp Nou club.

Messi will need to be registered before August 15 to play in Barcelona’s opening La Liga fixture, while the September 1 will be the last opportunity to be registered before January.