Atletico Madrid’s stance on star defender Kieran Trippier is not changing amid interest from the Premier League.

Trippier played a huge role in Atleti‘s La Liga title-winning season of last, and after adding to his fine season by helping England reach the Euro 2020 final, he has become an attractive prospect for clubs in the Premier League.

According to Marca, more than one Premier League club have expressed an interest, but it’s Manchester United who have been the most aggressive in their pursuit.

Though, as far as Atletico Madrid are concerned, Tierney remains ‘untransferrable’ unless his release clause of €40million is met.

Manchester United don’t appear willing to meet that clause, hoping to sign the 30-year-old for a reduced fee.

But Atletico Madrid are not likely to facilitate that, Trippier being seen as a key part of Diego Simeone’s plans, and indeed Los Rojiblancos’ title defence for the coming season.

The full-back returned to Atletico for pre-season on Monday after being given extended time off due to his Euro 2020 participation.

And for now, he will remain an Atletico player with less than a month remaining in the summer transfer window.